School Districts Prepare For Food Distribution For During Walkou - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

School Districts Prepare For Food Distribution For During Walkout

Posted: Updated:
[File Photo] [File Photo]
OKLAHOMA CITY -

School districts are now gearing up for student and family food distribution if a walkout happens.

Students will begin receiving boxed meals starting at the end of the school day at Hillcrest Elementary.

The meals are being provided by Feed the Children. 

Hillcrest is just one of the over 100 locations across the district that will be providing free meals throughout Spencer, Oklahoma City and Midwest City. For more remote locations in the district, school buses will be used to deliver meals during the first five days of the walkout.

In Oklahoma City, in the event of a possible teacher walkout, school buildings will be closed to students family and the public for all programming -- this includes after school care.

The boxed meals that will be handed out today starting just after 3 p.m. at Hillcrest.

Related Link: Oklahoma Teacher Walkout: Resources For Parents

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.