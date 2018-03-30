School Districts Prepare For Food Distribution For During Walkout

School districts are now gearing up for student and family food distribution if a walkout happens.

Students will begin receiving boxed meals starting at the end of the school day at Hillcrest Elementary.

The meals are being provided by Feed the Children.

Hillcrest is just one of the over 100 locations across the district that will be providing free meals throughout Spencer, Oklahoma City and Midwest City. For more remote locations in the district, school buses will be used to deliver meals during the first five days of the walkout.

In Oklahoma City, in the event of a possible teacher walkout, school buildings will be closed to students family and the public for all programming -- this includes after school care.

The boxed meals that will be handed out today starting just after 3 p.m. at Hillcrest.

