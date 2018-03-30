Teachers Continue Plans Of Walkout After Tax Increase Plan Passes

Mixed emotions following the governor's signing of the largest tax increase in state history.

Some teachers say while they're grateful for the pay increase, they still plan on walking out and marching to the Capitol sending one final message.

The OEA didn't get the funding they wanted and were shorted $74 million to fund education.

OEA President Alicia Priest saying in part, "Because lawmakers continue breaking promises, even promises made less than 24 hours ago, we call on schools to remain closed on Monday so educators can send a clear message at the Capitol: Oklahoma educators won't stand for these games any longer."

OKCPS and Norman announced school will be closed for the walkout on Monday.

Mustang will be closed Monday and Tuesday.