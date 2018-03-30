OKC Nonprofit Helps Young Oklahomans In Need

An Oklahoma City-based nonprofit has set out to help young Oklahomans change for the better.

Pivot was known for nearly 50 years as Youth Services for Oklahoma County, but with a new name, comes new light on how Pivot helps Oklahoma youth.

"Sometimes, these kids, they just need a shot. They need someone to tell them they can do it and someone believes in them," said Kami Kuykendall, Pivot president and CEO.

Based as a nonprofit, Pivot is on track to help some 2,500 young adults, ranging in from age 12 to 21, this year alone.

Pivot's purpose is to help Oklahomans who are homeless or have been through significant trauma.

"We often tell kids you're not defined by your past. You are much more than what's happened in your life so far," Kuykendall said.

Kuykendall says 96 percent of high school seniors living on their own graduated high school last year while involved with the program, and 76 percent are now on their way to getting a higher education.

"If I hadn't had Pivot, it would have turned out very differently for me. I don't know if I would have been so successful in college," former Pivot client Rachel Burchect said.

Burchect says Pivot helped her out from 2011 to 2013 when mental illness and addiction broke apart her home.

"We didn't have any parents at home to take care of us and do the things parents usually do. That's when pivot came into my life and changed everything and made life worth living again," she said.

Pivot relies on the community, grant money and donations from people and local organizations.

Pivot offers young Oklahomans everything from basic needs to prom dresses and suits.

They also provide counseling.

"Helping kids overcome the impact of the trauma they've suffered is really at the heart of everything we do," Kuykendall said.

Pivot is in need of donations, whether it's money, clothes or every day items.