Warm Friday, Saturday Before Cold Front Brings Chills For Easter

By Jed Castles, News 9 Weather
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Great weather for your Good Friday! Friday will see sunshine, light winds and mild temperatures.

The UV index will be high so make sure you have sunscreen on.

Saturday will be windy and warm as a strong cold front approaches. The front will blast through late Saturday with a few showers and storms especially southeast of Oklahoma City.

Easter Sunday looks much colder and windy with some light areas of rain. Have a great Easter weekend!

