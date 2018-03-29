My 2 Cents: Being A Teacher In Oklahoma Just Got More Attractive - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

My 2 Cents: Being A Teacher In Oklahoma Just Got More Attractive

You know the first thing I did on my dinner break Thursday night? Texted my daughter who got her teaching degree a year ago, but has been working at Disney World, to tell her teaching in Oklahoma just became much more attractive.

I wonder how many other people were making similar calls to Oklahoma teachers who are currently teaching out of state, letting them know that teacher pay will be more than in any of the surrounding states except Texas.

And with the pay increase signed into law Thursday, that averages $6,100 per teacher, Oklahoma will jump from 49th in the nation for teacher pay, to maybe as high as 28th.

I certainly would hope that there would be a tone of gratitude for a big step in the right direction, when teachers gather at the Capitol Monday.

Listen to me, those of you who don't know my background and say that I've been calling teachers greedy, I married a public schools teacher 30 years ago. You think I don't know you're underpaid? I've lived it.

I have two daughters who are going to be teachers, I want them to be able to afford to teach here.

So, maybe it isn't everything some people wanted, but it's more than I thought the legislature could pull off right now - a lot more. It's a very good night for Oklahoma teachers.

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's My 2 Cents. 

    Thanks so much for giving me Your 2 Cents. I read every e-mail I get and appreciate your comments. Be looking for Your 2 Cents Monday through Friday on NEWS 9 at 10. Thanks so much, Kelly Ogle, NEWS 9 Anchor

