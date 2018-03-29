Mustang Dance School Owner Accused Of Embezzlement

The operator of a Mustang dance studio has a lot pf questions to answer. Cody Dean, 27 was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail at 1:17 a.m. Thursday.

The charging document said “Embezzlement.”

Parents said Dean sent out an email on Tuesday, claiming that he was ill, and the studio had shut down temporarily.

Shannon Estabrook is a parent of two children who dance at Dean’s. She said she’s been a long-time volunteer in the business office there.

“We feel betrayed. I’ve known him for ten years, absolutely betrayed,” she said.

Court records show Dean was arrested in 2015 for embezzlement.

It’s unclear if this new embezzlement arrest is tied to the dance studio.

News 9 has been unable to contact Cody Dean