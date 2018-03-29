Mustang Dance School Owner Accused Of Embezzlement - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Mustang Dance School Owner Accused Of Embezzlement

Posted: Updated:
MUSTANG, Oklahoma -

The operator of a Mustang dance studio has a lot pf questions to answer. Cody Dean, 27 was booked into the Oklahoma County Jail at 1:17 a.m. Thursday. 

The charging document said “Embezzlement.” 

Parents said Dean sent out an email on Tuesday, claiming that he was ill, and the studio had shut down temporarily. 

Shannon Estabrook is a parent of two children who dance at Dean’s.  She said she’s been a long-time volunteer in the business office there. 

“We feel betrayed.  I’ve known him for ten years, absolutely betrayed,” she said. 

Court records show Dean was arrested in 2015 for embezzlement. 

It’s unclear if this new embezzlement arrest is tied to the dance studio. 

News 9 has been unable to contact Cody Dean

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.