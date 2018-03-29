OSU Getting New Baseball Stadium - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OSU Getting New Baseball Stadium

Posted: Updated:
STILLWATER -

Oklahoma State University unveiled plans for its new baseball complex Thursday.

Work has already begun on the 8,000-seat stadium that will feature a 2,000 ft. video board, along with a playground area and an outfield plaza space.

The ballpark was built to allow the fans to be on top of the action, similarly to both the football and basketball stadiums.

“Our vision was to build a facility that would allow us to develop players at the highest level, teach leadership concepts and principles, embrace the team concept and provide a first-class experience for our loyal fans and alumni,” said head coach Josh Holliday. “When we set out to do this, we wanted to do it with our Stillwater community in mind and capture the same game day passion we see on display each Saturday at Boone Pickens Stadium and throughout the winter at Gallagher-Iba Arena. The end result was exactly what we wanted. We accomplished our goal, and it is beyond anything I could have envisioned.”

The complex is scheduled to be finished in 2020.

