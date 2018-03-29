OKCFD Responds To Hit-And-Run Crash In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department says what was reported as a car crashing into a building Thursday evening, turned out to be a hit-and-run crash.

According to the report, the incident occurred at 5232 N. Meridian around 7:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, crews said the car was gone.

At this time, details surrounding the crash have not been released. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates.