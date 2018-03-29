Bodycam, Dashcam Videos Released In Norman Officer-Involved Shooting

Video released Thursday shows police perspective from Sunday’s officer-involved shooting in Norman.

Body camera and dash camera video from multiple officers on scene shows negotiation and life-saving tactics.

“All I want is one chance to talk to you. One chance. Give me that chance to help you,” one officer pleads with the suspect in the video.

Ronnie Lewis Miller III interacts with officers in the video for nearly 25 minutes.

“I don't want to hurt you. I want to help you,” one officer says.

Norman Police Chief Keith Humphrey says his officers wanted a peaceful outcome.

“The officers did not want to use this type of force. They gave him the opportunity to surrender,” Humphrey said.

Police say they were also looking out for the safety of a nearby apartment complex, Presidential Gardens, where Miller’s family lives.

“They were so afraid of him that they actually vacated the apartment because they found out that this subject was in town. They confirmed that this subject had a gun,” Humphrey said.

Norman police say when the suspect finally reached for his gun, two officers fired shots his way, hitting him in the torso and arm.

Video shows an officer demanding Miller put down the gun, before two shots are heard.

Humphrey says while the outcome wasn’t ideal, his officers did their best to defuse the standoff.

“I don’t think we could have asked for a better set of resources and a better method of handling this, and like I said, it’s never an easy situation when you have to use force,” Humphrey said.

Miller remains in critical condition. He’s been arrested before, once for assault and battery on an officer.