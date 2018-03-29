Oklahoma Health Officials Investigate Salmonella Outbreak - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahoma Health Officials Investigate Salmonella Outbreak


By Associated Press


The Oklahoma State Department of Health says it's helping investigate a nationwide salmonella outbreak that's linked to a stimulant-like plant called kratom.

Officials say a total of 91 people in 36 states, including four cases in Oklahoma, have been linked to the outbreak.

Health officials say the outbreak is associated with kratom, a plant native to Southeast Asia that's consumed for its stimulant effects and as an opioid substitute. It may be brewed in a tea, chewed, smoked or ingested in capsules.

Epidemiologists obtained kratom powder from a store in Tulsa where a person who later became ill reported making a purchase. Officials say the epidemiologists found outbreak-associated strains of salmonella in both samples.

Salmonella poisoning causes abdominal cramps, diarrhea and vomiting.

