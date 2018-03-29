[Unfiltered]: Introducing The Next Generation Of Community Journ - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

[Unfiltered]: Introducing The Next Generation Of Community Journalism

OKLAHOMA CITY -

We're passionate about the 'On the Scene, On the Story" brand that makes News 9 your choice for local news -- and so is the next generation of journalists.

That's why we're launching a new community journalism project called [Unfiltered].

Its formal name is: [UNFILTERED] – A Community Journalism Project.

We’ve partnered with Mike Boettcher – a News 9 alumnus and CNN pioneer. Mike is a veteran war correspondent, award-winning journalist and visiting professor at OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism.

Along with News 9's help, Mike and his students will begin a grassroots effort to engage an audience through topic-driven journalism. Additionally, we’re empowering that audience to tell its OWN story while showing the process of how news is gathered. This is a digital-first project – you’ll see content on all our digital platforms, especially social media. We’ll use Facebook Live reporting to encourage live forums – to discuss, share and learn.

It’s another example of how News 9 is On The Scene, On The Story.

The Teacher Walkout provides a unique starting point. Mike and his students will be providing digital content to supplement our statewide coverage.

Much of it will look “raw” – Facebook Lives, vertical phone video, lightly edited pieces, a glimpse into story meetings – and that’s one of the reasons it’s called [UNFILTERED]. We’ll also be providing a forum for you and your community to narrate your story… unfiltered.

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
