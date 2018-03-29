[Unfiltered]: Introducing The Next Generation Of Community Journalism

We're passionate about the 'On the Scene, On the Story" brand that makes News 9 your choice for local news -- and so is the next generation of journalists.

That's why we're launching a new community journalism project called [Unfiltered].

Its formal name is: [UNFILTERED] – A Community Journalism Project.

We’ve partnered with Mike Boettcher – a News 9 alumnus and CNN pioneer. Mike is a veteran war correspondent, award-winning journalist and visiting professor at OU’s Gaylord College of Journalism.

Along with News 9's help, Mike and his students will begin a grassroots effort to engage an audience through topic-driven journalism. Additionally, we’re empowering that audience to tell its OWN story while showing the process of how news is gathered. This is a digital-first project – you’ll see content on all our digital platforms, especially social media. We’ll use Facebook Live reporting to encourage live forums – to discuss, share and learn.

It’s another example of how News 9 is On The Scene, On The Story.

The Teacher Walkout provides a unique starting point. Mike and his students will be providing digital content to supplement our statewide coverage.