Three people were arrested following a drug raid at a home on the southeast side of the metro on Wednesday.

Authorities arrested 39-year-old Dewey Ketakea, 37-year-old Amanda McFarland, and Jordan Rackley following the drug bust at a home in the 5300 block of Brookdale Drive, near SE 44th Street and S. Bryant Avenue.

During the raid, officers say they found methamphetamine, heroine, hydroponic marijuana, ecstasy pills, cash, various drug paraphernalia and a gun.

All three suspects were arrested for multiple charges, including drug possession, drug trafficking.