Skies Clear In OKC Metro After Thursday Morning Rains

Showers and storms exit before sunrise Thursday and wet roads expected for morning drive, but will dry out throughout the day.

Slight chance of storms and rain this afternoon, otherwise partly sunny skies. Highs reach mid-60s.

Skies will continue to clear overnight, with lows falling into the mid-40s.

For Friday, get out and enjoy an awesome day! It will be mostly sunny skies as high temperatures push near 70!

It's becoming a windy Saturday with gusts up to 25 to 30 mph. Warmest day out of your Easter weekend ahead of a cold front. It will be in the mid- to upper 70s Saturday.

Slight chance of rain along a cold front Saturday night. It will drop our lows into the 30s.

Waking up this Easter Sunday, plan for a COLD morning! Winds shift out of the north and wind chills could be in the upper 20s to low 30s Sunday morning. Clouds increase during the day Easter, slight chance of rain. Highs only reach into the mid-40s and it will stay windy.

We should be warming up next week.