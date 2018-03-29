'Sir You Are A Good Man' 7-Eleven Employee Helps Elderly Woman

Pictures posted to Facebook of a 7-Eleven employee helping an elderly woman to her car, are going viral.

Cameron Mills shared the message on Facebook Monday when he witnessed the act of kindness at a 7-Eleven near E. Robinson Street and N. Flood Avenue in Norman.

In his post Mills writes:

I saw this today at 711 at Robinson and Flood this guy held this lady's arm, carried her drink, and walked her to her car while it was raining. Then he stood there and pumped her fuel. I don't know his name but Sir, you are a good man. I hope this goes viral and he gets the thank you he deserves.

The post has over 80,000 shares and more than 43,000 likes.