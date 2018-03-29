Walkout Plans Continue After Senate Passes Tax Plan

While the tax bill is historic, teachers said it is not enough to keep them in the classroom.

Unimpressed by the bill, Edmond teachers, parents and students plan to continue their protest along this busy road, carrying signs supporting public education.

Under the plan, the average teacher will see their annual salary increase by an average of $6,100, but teachers say they still want more and they're going to walk out until they get it.

According to a poll by Oklahoma City American Federation of Teachers, 46 percent support the bill but don't believe it's adequate and plan to strike.

The governor said she plans to sign the bill and hopes teachers return to the classroom on Tuesday.