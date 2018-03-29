Edmond Teacher Wins This Month's Teacher Appreciation Honor

This month's $5,000 winner is from John Ross Elementary in Edmond.More >>
This month's $5,000 winner is from John Ross Elementary in Edmond.More >>
Showers and storms exit before sunrise Thursday and wet roads expected for morning drive, but will dry out throughout the day.More >>
Showers and storms exit before sunrise Thursday and wet roads expected for morning drive, but will dry out throughout the day.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.