Your 2 Cents: Educators Walking Fine Line In Teacher Pay Negotiations

Some of you were fired up after I said those speaking out for teachers need to be more hopeful in their rhetoric about the pay raise bill in the legislature, or risk looking greedy or unappreciative.

Here's what you had to say about it:

Kendra first, "Kelly Ogle I can't believe you said this is a good deal for teachers and that they are being greedy! I have always agreed with you and I am trying to control my anger and outrage at your two cents tonight."

It is a good deal in the current economic climate, and I said those speaking for teachers risk looking greedy, teachers have been very patient. 

Kevin from Duncan said, "Really, Kelly I like you. But, I find it ironic that you expect teachers to be appreciative of this offer, which is well below what was asked for."

Mary-Margaret from Edmond wrote, "If they don't stand tough, history has shown they will just continue to be in this boat."

Robert from Edmond, "I partially agree with you Kelly. As my wife is a teacher, I believe the legislation is moving in the right direction but they need to commit to future raises."

Finally, Carolyn from Norman, "I do agree that teachers need a raise and there needs to be more funding for education. I just don't agree with the way they're going about it."

I'm Kelly Ogle and that's Your 2 Cents. 

