OU Defensive Line Has New Standard - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

OU Defensive Line Has New Standard

Posted: Updated:
Norman -

In the 3-4 defense, a big-bodied interior lineman is perhaps the most important position on the field. OU needs one of those guys to take on double teams -- and free up linebackers to make plays.

A couple big guys that come to mind -- Amani Bledsoe and Neville Gallimore.

"Neville is so much further ahead than he was a year ago. He's battled injuries kind of on and off. He hasn't been on the field consistently," Mike Stoops said. "These five days you can see he's much more confident. You're starting to see his skills show up."

As for Bledsoe, he's a veteran and a leader of this position group. The to-be junior says the defensive line needs to create a new standard -- and I asked him what that standard will be.

"Just setting the bar high. Having more of an impact on the defense," Amani Bledsoe said. "Doing more than your job -- making plays, expecting to make plays, things like that."

So far so good. Stoops says the D-Line looks to be the most improved players so far in Spring Ball.

As for the OU secondary, there's some good news. Mike Stoops said today that Jordan Parker practiced for the first time since last year. Parker missed virtually the entire 2017 season with a knee injury.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

More Sports

  • OSU Cowboys

    Get all your OSU Cowboys information from sports highlights to the latest news & videos.

  • OKC Thunder

    Thunder Up! Get the latest sports news, game highlights, videos and updates on the team.

  • TU Golden Hurricane

    Follow the TU Golden Hurricane! Get sports scores, news and highlights.

  • ORU Golden Eagles

    ORU Golden Eagles fans can find the latest news on the team, scores and video here!

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.