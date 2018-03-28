Parents Calling Child Care Referral Line Ahead Of Teacher Walkout

Nonprofit Rainbow Fleet is currently seeing a big influx in calls to its child care referral line.

“Typically we have one full-time staffer devoted to our resource and referral line at Rainbow Fleet,” said Executive Director Carrie Williams. “Right now, we have all five of our child development specialists dedicated to just doing that task.”

Williams said they expect calls to continue to rise later this week and on Monday, when teachers may walkout to advocate for better pay and funding for education.

Williams said there's a wide range of options for families, including churches, recreation centers, the Boys and Girls Club and YMCA, offering free or low cost care during the walkout.

Rainbow Fleet’s compiled list is constantly updated online, showing all the agencies statewide who've stepped up for kids. It includes options for meals and care.

LINK-- Oklahoma Teacher Walkout Resource List

"Hopefully it doesn’t come to a prolonged teacher walkout, but if it does, we’ve been really fortunate to have a lot of local organizations, charities, churches and just different camps and things like that come together and say, ‘Let’s all pitch in and help out,’” Williams told News 9.

Rainbow Fleet’s services are free. Specialists can help families find tailored care to suit their needs. Contact Rainbow fleet at 1-800-438-0008 or 1-405-525-3111 Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for child care referrals.