City Of Cushing To Hold Special Election To Fund New Equipment

The town of Cushing will hold a special election next Tuesday.

The city wants to use nearly 1.7 million dollars in sales tax revenue to buy some big ticket items.

Town leaders said they need a new animal shelter. Police Chief Tully Folden said the current one is outdated.

The town is also asking for a new street sweeper, and two new fire trucks.

Fire Chief Chris Pixler says two of the town’s three current fire engines are broken down.

“That's a problem. It is, it's a nervous time for us right now. We do have the funding in place, we're just seeking th approval of the citizens," said Pixler.

City Manager Terry Brannon said voters approved a sales tax 9 years ago, that would fund these improvements. But he said the city still needs voter approval to do this.