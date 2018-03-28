City Of Cushing To Hold Special Election To Fund New Equipment - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

City Of Cushing To Hold Special Election To Fund New Equipment


CUSHING, Oklahoma -

The town of Cushing will hold a special election next Tuesday. 

The city wants to use nearly 1.7 million dollars in sales tax revenue to buy some big ticket items.

Town leaders said they need a new animal shelter. Police Chief Tully Folden said the current one is outdated.  

The town is also asking for a new street sweeper, and two new fire trucks. 

Fire Chief Chris Pixler says two of the town’s three current fire engines are broken down. 

“That's a problem. It is, it's a nervous time for us right now. We do have the funding in place, we're just seeking th approval of the citizens," said Pixler. 

City Manager Terry Brannon said voters approved a sales tax 9 years ago, that would fund these improvements.  But he said the city still needs voter approval to do this.

