State Senate Passes Funding Bill For Teacher Pay; House To Repeal

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Wednesday evening, the Senate passed a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises and Oklahoma education with a vote of 36-10 – narrowly giving it the three-fourth’s majority it needed.

The funding plan includes a tax increase on fuel and tobacco, a $5-per-room tax on hotels, and an increase on the gross production tax to 5 percent.

But, the House is set to repeal the $5-per-room hotel tax, which the Senate considered a deal breaker.

The House will vote on the repealed bill Thursday.

