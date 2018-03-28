State Senate Passes Funding Bill For Teacher Pay; House To Repeal

Wednesday evening, the Senate passed a $447 million tax increase to fund teacher pay raises and Oklahoma education with a vote of 36-10 – narrowly giving it the three-fourth’s majority it needed.

The funding plan includes a tax increase on fuel and tobacco, a $5-per-room tax on hotels, and an increase on the gross production tax to 5 percent.

Read Related Story: State House Members Pass Bills For Teacher, Employee Raises

But, the House is set to repeal the $5-per-room hotel tax, which the Senate considered a deal breaker.

The House will vote on the repealed bill Thursday.

Governor plans a “Signing party” tomorrow for teacher pay bill @NEWS9 pic.twitter.com/WeWGNgEjcw — Aaron Brilbeck (@AaronBrilbeck9) March 29, 2018

News 9's Aaron Brilbeck will have more tonight at 10.