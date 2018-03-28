Sweet Challah Easter Bread - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Sweet Challah Easter Bread

  • 1 package quick rise yeast
  • 3/4 cup warm water
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 3 3/4 + 1/2 more** all-purpose four
  • 2 tablespoon sugar
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 2 eggs beaten
  • 1/3 cup vegetable oil
  • 2 tablespoon honey
  • 1 teaspoon fresh orange zest
  • 1 egg yolk, beaten
  • 3-4 colored eggs, not hard boiled
  1. In a small bowl mix together the water, yeast and 1/2 tsp. sugar.
  2. Stir and let set 5 minutes. Sift together the flour, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl.
  3. In another small bowl whisk together the vegetable oil, egg and honey.
  4. To make the bread dough: In a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, mix together the yeast mixture with the flour and egg mixture till combined.
  5. Remove the paddle attachment and not use the dough hook.
  6. Add a tablespoon of additional flour (no more than 1/4 cup more) as the dough hook spins to form a dough ball.
  7. Continue kneading with the mixer for 5 minutes.
  8. Wipe the inside of large mixing bowl with vegetable oil and place the dough.
  9. Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot to rise for 1 1/2 hours or until double in size.
  10. To shape: Remove the dough from the bowl onto a lightly floured surface and divide into 3 equal parts.
  11. Roll all 3 dough balls into a 12-inch long "snake". Then braid the dough as you would your hair making sure to roll each end and tucking under.
  12. Put the braided bread loaf on a parchment lined baking sheet.
  13. Place the Easter eggs in between the braided sections.
  14. Cover and allow the bread to rise 1 hour in a warm spot.
  15. Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
  16. Brush the loaf with beaten egg yolk and bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
  17. Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
  18. Serve with honey butter.

