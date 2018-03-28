Sweet Challah Easter Bread
- 1 package quick rise yeast
- 3/4 cup warm water
- 1/2 teaspoon sugar
- 3 3/4 + 1/2 more** all-purpose four
- 2 tablespoon sugar
- 1 teaspoon kosher salt
- 2 eggs beaten
- 1/3 cup vegetable oil
- 2 tablespoon honey
- 1 teaspoon fresh orange zest
- 1 egg yolk, beaten
- 3-4 colored eggs, not hard boiled
- In a small bowl mix together the water, yeast and 1/2 tsp. sugar.
- Stir and let set 5 minutes. Sift together the flour, sugar, and salt in a medium bowl.
- In another small bowl whisk together the vegetable oil, egg and honey.
- To make the bread dough: In a stand mixer using the paddle attachment, mix together the yeast mixture with the flour and egg mixture till combined.
- Remove the paddle attachment and not use the dough hook.
- Add a tablespoon of additional flour (no more than 1/4 cup more) as the dough hook spins to form a dough ball.
- Continue kneading with the mixer for 5 minutes.
- Wipe the inside of large mixing bowl with vegetable oil and place the dough.
- Cover with plastic wrap and place in a warm spot to rise for 1 1/2 hours or until double in size.
- To shape: Remove the dough from the bowl onto a lightly floured surface and divide into 3 equal parts.
- Roll all 3 dough balls into a 12-inch long "snake". Then braid the dough as you would your hair making sure to roll each end and tucking under.
- Put the braided bread loaf on a parchment lined baking sheet.
- Place the Easter eggs in between the braided sections.
- Cover and allow the bread to rise 1 hour in a warm spot.
- Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
- Brush the loaf with beaten egg yolk and bake for 25-30 minutes or until golden brown.
- Remove from the oven and allow to cool.
- Serve with honey butter.