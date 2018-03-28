Cushing Hospital Surprises Foster Children With Suitcases - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Cushing Hospital Surprises Foster Children With Suitcases

CUSHING, Oklahoma -

A hospital in Cushing is showing its appreciation for foster children constantly packing up their belongings.

When the CEO of Hillcrest Hospital learned many foster children used trash bags every time they moved, he challenged his staff to donate suitcases.

Wednesday, 30 suitcases were loaded up and presented to Foster Organization Eckerd Kids.

“The kids are so appreciative,” said Lisa Smith with Eckerd Kids.

“People have rallied behind this and said, ‘You know what, for someone who I probably will never meet, I’m making a difference,’” said Hillcrest Hospital Cushing CEO Kevin Hawk.

Among the hospital staff was Desiree Alvarez, who is the foster mother to three siblings.

“They’re coming from hard places, so anything we can do to make them feel more loved and cared for is a good thing,” said Alvarez.

