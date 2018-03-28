2 Critically Injured After Truck Hits Railroad Bridge Near Downt - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

2 Critically Injured After Truck Hits Railroad Bridge Near Downtown OKC

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Two people are in critical condition following a crash involving a semi near downtown Oklahoma City, Wednesday.

It happened near N. May Avenue and Reno Avenue. Authorities say a semi heading northbound on May Avenue was too tall and collided with the railroad bridge. The semi tipped over after hitting the bridge and the driver was ejected, officials say. The semi driver was reportedly in critical condition.

A car traveling on May Avenue at the same time crashed into the semi. A driver and passenger in that vehicle had to be extricated from the car. One person in the car was critically injured. A second person in the car suffered non-critical injuries.

All three victims were transported from the scene to a local hospital. May Avenue is shut down in both directions while crews work the scene. Drivers are asked to avoid the area.

Diesel fuel spilled from the wrecked semi has also prompted a response from Hazmat crews.

This is a developing story.

