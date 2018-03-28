Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty To Disaster Fraud - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Louisiana Woman Pleads Guilty To Disaster Fraud

By Associated Press
A 30-year-old Louisiana woman has pleaded guilty to one count of disaster relief fraud in federal court in New Orleans.

U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, in a news release, said Tiffany Richardson, of Chalmette, pleaded guilty last week before U.S. District Judge Susie Morgan.

Evans' office says Richardson applied for disaster assistance from the Small Business Administration following tornadoes that struck Oklahoma in 2013. She falsely claimed that she had a primary residence in an affected area of Oklahoma, when in fact, she lived in Louisiana.

Richardson faces up to 30 years in prison and a $250,000 fine. Sentencing is set for June 28.

