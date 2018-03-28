News 9 To Host Free Operation Stop Scams Shred Event

News 9 will host a free Operation Stop Scams shred event in Oklahoma City.

Thieves routinely search through dumpsters and trash cans, looking to find confidential information. To avoid having your sensitive information compromised, security experts recommend shredding the following types of materials:

Old documents: Papers containing your Social Security number, birth date, signature, account numbers, passwords or PINS.

Banking: Canceled of unused checks, deposit slips and ATM and credit card receipts, once you receive your monthly statements.

Credit Cards: Pre-approved credit card applications and incentive/gift checks from credit card companies.

Medical: Unneeded medical bills.

Investments: Investment account statements.

Obsolete ID Cards: Expired driver’s licenses, medical insurance cards and passports.

On Saturday, April 21, 2018 stop by News 9 from 9 a.m. to noon to discard your paperwork in a safe and secure manner, plus say hi to some of your favorite on-air personalities.

If you are an AARP member, you can pre-register for the event here and be entered to win a personal micro-cut shredder.

Join us for this free shredding event! Shredding will be provided by American Document Shredding mobile trucks. We ask a limit of 2 boxes per car.

Saturday, April 21, 2018

9 a.m. - Noon

News 9

7401 N Kelley Ave.

Oklahoma City, OK 73111