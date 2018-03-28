Rain Chances Continue For Next 2 Days Across State

Another cloudy, little foggy and cool start Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Make sure to grab the jacket!
Scattered, light showers are possible during rush hour in the metro.
Throughout the afternoon, we may see a possible shower, otherwise mostly dry with it’s cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.
Overnight, we should see a slight chance of rain. Lows drop into the mid-40s.
A weak cold front dives in from the north overnight into Thursday morning and a chance of rain in the morning. Highs should stay cool with temperatures in the upper 50s.
See also: Current Conditions & 9-Day Forecast
High pressure is back by Friday which means it will be SUNNY AND MILD! An awesome Friday is expected as highs reach the upper 60s!
Easter weekend starts warm in the mid-70s Saturday, BUT another front arrives into Easter Sunday which will drop highs.
Plan to dress WARM on Easter Sunday with highs only in the mid-40s and wind chills in the upper 30s!
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.