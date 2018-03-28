Rain Chances Continue For Next 2 Days Across State

Another cloudy, little foggy and cool start Wednesday with temperatures in the mid-40s. Make sure to grab the jacket!

Scattered, light showers are possible during rush hour in the metro.

Throughout the afternoon, we may see a possible shower, otherwise mostly dry with it’s cloudy. Highs in the upper 50s.

Overnight, we should see a slight chance of rain. Lows drop into the mid-40s.

A weak cold front dives in from the north overnight into Thursday morning and a chance of rain in the morning. Highs should stay cool with temperatures in the upper 50s.

High pressure is back by Friday which means it will be SUNNY AND MILD! An awesome Friday is expected as highs reach the upper 60s!

Easter weekend starts warm in the mid-70s Saturday, BUT another front arrives into Easter Sunday which will drop highs.

Plan to dress WARM on Easter Sunday with highs only in the mid-40s and wind chills in the upper 30s!