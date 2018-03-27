Farmer Says Dog Was Attacked, Killed By Neighbor's Dogs Near Wellston

A farmer near Wellston says his dog was attacked and killed by a pack of dogs belonging to a neighbor .

Skip Denwalt said he fired a shot in the air to scare off the dogs, who he said were pit bull mixes. He said three of his calves have been mauled and killed, by what he suspected, was a pack of dogs in the past four months.

Denwalt said while he managed to scare the dogs away Saturday, he believes those dogs still managed to attack his 7-year-old companion and border collie mix named Nola. He found Nola Sunday morning.

“She had three big old wounds in the top of her head, two big bite marks in her back, and her right hip was pretty much mauled on her right hip and her belly,” said Denwalt.

He rushed his dog to Veterinary Corner in Guthrie. But, Nola died Tuesday morning.

Lincoln County Sheriff Charlie Dougherty told News 9 his investigators are looking into what happened.

Denwalt said Deputies told him the owners of the dogs are cooperating.

“These dogs are vicious animals. They need to be put down. If they adopt them out from an animal shelter, you know, and a family may adopt them that has young children, if they attack a dog, attack livestock, they’ll attack a young child,” he said.