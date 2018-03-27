Initiative Petition To Raise State's Gross Production Tax Passes - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Initiative Petition To Raise State's Gross Production Tax Passes Legal Hurdle

Posted: Updated:
Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues. Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas.

The group Restore Oklahoma Now is hoping to raise the GPT through initiative petition. Their effort just cleared an important legal hurdle last week, as the state Supreme Court, without dissent, rejected a legal challenge to the petition's language.

Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues. He says their top priority was to give teachers the raise that lawmakers and the governor have been promising, and paying for it by restoring the gross production tax to seven percent.

"Seven's where it was for thirty years or so," said Thompson, "and it still keeps us the lowest among major oil-producing states."

Thompson understands oil and gas because he worked in the industry for more than two decades. He says what oil and gas companies value most -- local geology, regulatory and legal climate, pooling rights -- are all in their favor in Oklahoma.

"And yet we have this sweetheart deal on taxes," said Thompson, "which doesn't provide enough money to help fund the vital services that we need to provide through state government."

But now, with the House approving a package of tax increases -- including a hike in GPT to five percent -- Thompson knows, depending on what the Senate and Governor do, he and his group may have to rethink their plan.

Read Related Story: State Senators Leery About Teacher Pay Plan

"Yes, if the Legislature passes something significant, it would have an effect," Thompson admitted, "probably a negative effect on our ability to win on this petition drive."

For now, Thompson says the petition drive is still a go. He says the effort to start collecting 123,000 signatures to get the measure on the ballot is likely to start next month.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Initiative Petition To Raise State's Gross Production Tax Passes Legal Hurdle

    Initiative Petition To Raise State's Gross Production Tax Passes Legal Hurdle

    Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.
    Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.Restore Oklahoma Executive Director Mickey Thompson says the group formed last August in response to the Legislature's seeming inability to make progress on major issues.

    The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas. 

    More >>

    The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas. 

    More >>

  • New Development Expected For OKC Armory Building

    New Development Expected For OKC Armory Building

    The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.
    The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.The state is now selling the property and will choose between three proposals from developers over the next 30 to 60 days.

    The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. 

    More >>

    The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.