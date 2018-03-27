Initiative Petition To Raise State's Gross Production Tax Passes Legal Hurdle

The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas.More >>
The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas.More >>
The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.More >>
The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.More >>
Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.
Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.
See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.
Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.
Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.