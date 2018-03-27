State Senators Leery About Teacher Pay Plan

The State House of Representatives passed a $447 million teacher pay plan Monday night, the first tax increase of its kind to pass in the House by a required 75 percent majority since that law was instituted in 1992.More >>
A plan to avert a teacher walkout on April 2 was introduced to the Oklahoma state House on Monday.More >>
The passage of a pay raise and funding package Monday night, by members of the state House, is raising questions about the future of a citizen-led effort to give teachers a pay raise by increasing the state's gross production tax (GPT) on oil and natural gas.More >>
The 23rd Street Armory was built in 1935 as part of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s New Deal.More >>
