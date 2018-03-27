Men Killed In Caddo County Plane Crash Identified - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Men Killed In Caddo County Plane Crash Identified

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Authorities have identified two men killed in a plane crash in Caddo County, late Sunday night.

According to the report, a 1967 Beachcraft Bonanza, piloted by 67-year-old Walter Mullaney, went down in a field just south of Hydro, Oklahoma around 9:30 p.m. on Sunday.

Investigators say Mullaney and passenger Cesar Gomez, 27, were traveling from Odessa, Texas to El Reno, Oklahoma, when the plane was diverted to an airport in Hinton due to inclement weather.

The plane crashed en route to Hinton for reasons yet to be determined. It took crews until after 7 a.m. on Monday to find the plane’s wreckage; about a half a mile east of State Highway 58 and a quarter of a mile north of E. 1080 Road. Both Mullaney and Gomez were pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. Mullaney was from El Reno. Gomez was from Ft. Lumton, Colorado.

