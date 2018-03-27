OKC Zoo, News 9 Partner To Feed Chronically Hungry Oklahoma Kids

News 9 and the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden are partnering with the Regional Food Bank to fight childhood hunger in Oklahoma.

Guests who bring at least one non-perishable food item to the zoo Friday through Sunday (April 6-8) will get half off admission. Each ticket requires at least one non-perishable food item to get the discount.

Food donations will be accepted at the Zoo's ticket windows.

The most-needed food items include canned meats, meat-based soups, canned fruits, canned vegetables, peanut butter and granola bars. Donations benefit the Regional Food Bank's Food for Kids School Pantry Program, which provides chronically hungry middle and high school students with food to sustain them after school and over weekends.

During the last school year, 5,770 chronically hungry students attending 167 schools received weekly groceries through this program, according to a press release from the Oklahoma City Zoo and Botanical Garden.

Bringing at least one non-perishable food item will save adults $5.50 on their Zoo ticket and $4 for kids and seniors.