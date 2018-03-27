Rain To Taper Off By Tuesday Afternoon, More Rain Chances Throug - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Rain To Taper Off By Tuesday Afternoon, More Rain Chances Throughout Week

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Rain is likely throughout Tuesday morning in the state while chances taper off by lunchtime.

We will see spotty rain chances by Tuesday afternoon. 

Tuesday will be cloudy, wet and cooler than Monday. Expect highs to be in the low 50s so grab the jacket!

Overnight we should see a slight chance of rain and lows will drop into the lower 40s.

Another round of rain and possible storms into late Wednesday. We might see scattered showers last into Thursday morning. 

Drying out by Friday with highs back into the mid-60s. 

Easter weekend is quiet and sunny! Expect Easter to be chilly and windy!

