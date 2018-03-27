OK Company Works To Develop Armor For Students - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

OK Company Works To Develop Armor For Students


OKLAHOMA CITY -

In the wake of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School shooting and the March for Our Lives movement, one Oklahoma company is working to keep students safe in school.

When it comes to gun violence and schools, Armor Advantage CEO Michael Blackmore says things aren't like how they used to be.

He said it's best to hope for the best and prepare for the worst.

His project has the potential to save lives -- lightweight, military grade, A-6000 ballistic steel.

It won't stop shooters, but it will stop their bullets, and News 9 put it to the test.

Blackmore said he not in this for the money. Ten percent of his profits go toward his everyday heroes program which offers similar hard plate body armor to American law enforcement. 

Last year, they gave away 1,164.

