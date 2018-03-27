'Left Lane' Law Nets 60 Citations After 3 Months

Since going into effect in November, Oklahoma's "left lane" law has netted dozens of citations across the state.

Within the first three months of going into effect, 60 people were cited.

In Oklahoma County, a total of 12 tickets were issued, with all but one written in Oklahoma City limits.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, troopers also wrote 243 warnings.

Violators of the new "left lane" law face fines up to $235.