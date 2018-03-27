'Left Lane' Law Nets 60 Citations After 3 Months - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

'Left Lane' Law Nets 60 Citations After 3 Months

OKLAHOMA CITY -

Since going into effect in November, Oklahoma's "left lane" law has netted dozens of citations across the state.

Within the first three months of going into effect, 60 people were cited. 

In Oklahoma County, a total of 12 tickets were issued, with all but one written in Oklahoma City limits.

From Nov. 1 through Dec. 31, troopers also wrote 243 warnings.

Violators of the new "left lane" law face fines up to $235. 

News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
