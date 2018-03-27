Man Gets 60 Years In Prison For Trying To Sell 4-Year-Old Daught - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

Man Gets 60 Years In Prison For Trying To Sell 4-Year-Old Daughter For Sex

Posted: Updated:
By CBS News

A Wisconsin man has been sentenced to 60 years in prison after trying to sell his 4-year-old daughter for sex on Craigslist in Texas, CBS affiliate KHOU-TV reports. Andrew Turley, 30, was convicted of trafficking of a child and compelling prostitution of a person under 18.

Prosecutors said the father's Craigslist post in 2015 was titled "Play with Daddie's [sic] Little Girl." Turley believed he was speaking with someone interested in the sale but it turned out to be an undercover Houston police officer, prosecutors said. The messages lasted over the course of 70 emails, according to prosecutors.

Turley said he had a girl "younger than 10" and he would give her "sleep meds," and said the encounter would cost $1,000 for two hours, prosecutors said. Turley also implied that his daughter might be too young for intercourse but everything else would be fine.

The undercover officer met Turley when he visited his daughter at her mother's apartment in the Houston area, exchanged the money and witnessed the girl in a bedroom where she appeared to be "under the influence of an unknown substance." He then arrested Turley.

"This case broke my heart," Harris County Assistant District Attorney Stewanna Miskell told the Houston Chronicle. "A father is supposed to be a protector not a predator. Jurors saw the need to keep him out of our community."

Turley was sentenced to 30 years in prison on each charge and is required to serve a minimum of 45 years before he is eligible for parole.

© 2018 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

  • NewsMore>>

  • Federal Trade Commission Says It Is Investigating Facebook

    Federal Trade Commission Says It Is Investigating Facebook

    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in “unfair acts” that cause “substantial injury” to consumers. 

    More >>

    The Federal Trade Commission is investigating Facebook’s privacy practices following a week of privacy scandals including whether the company engaged in “unfair acts” that cause “substantial injury” to consumers. 

    More >>

  • News 9 Poll Shows Overwhelming Support For Teachers

    News 9 Poll Shows Overwhelming Support For Teachers

    An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters for their thoughts on a possible teacher walkout and education funding in Oklahoma, among other topics.An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters for their thoughts on a possible teacher walkout and education funding in Oklahoma, among other topics.
    An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters for their thoughts on a possible teacher walkout and education funding in Oklahoma, among other topics.An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters for their thoughts on a possible teacher walkout and education funding in Oklahoma, among other topics.

    An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters for their thoughts on a possible teacher walkout and education funding in Oklahoma, among other topics. 

    More >>

    An exclusive News 9 poll asked more than 550 likely voters for their thoughts on a possible teacher walkout and education funding in Oklahoma, among other topics. 

    More >>

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.