Chocolate Cookie Dough Eggs

  • 2 sticks unsalted butter, softened
  • 1 1/2 cups brown sugar
  • 1 cup sugar
  • 1 tablespoon vanilla or vanilla paste*
  • 1 teaspoon baking soda
  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 1/2 cups flour
  • 1 1/2 cups quick oats
  • 3 tablespoons half and half
  • 1 package mini chocolate chips
  • 1 package Ghirardelli dark chocolate candy melts
  • 1 teaspoon oil

  1. In a large mixing bowl, beat together the softened butter and sugars till light and fluffy with a hand or stand mixer.
  2. Add in the vanilla paste, baking soda and kosher salt and slowly mix.
  3. Reduce the speed of the mixer and slowly add in the flour and oats.
  4. Continue to mix together till a cookie dough forms.
  5. Stir in the chocolate chips.
  6. Place the dough into 8 6-ounce air tight storage containers and store in the refrigerator for up to a week.
  7. Roll out the dough till it is 3/4 inch thick. Use a small circle cutter to cut out individual rounds.
  8. Shape them into an egg shape and set on a parchment lined baking sheet and freeze the shapes for 2 hours. 
  9. Dip each of the eggs in the melted chocolate and place on parchment paper.
  10. Drizzle with colored white chocolate candy melts or sprinkles.
  11. Keep refrigerated till you are ready to serve.

