Two Killed In Caddo County Plane Crash

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
CADDO COUNTY, Oklahoma -

Two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Caddo County, late Sunday night.  

Authorities tell News 9 the search began when the plane failed to land at the Clarence E. Page Airport in El Reno around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. This was not the plane’s scheduled destination, but officials say it requested to land because of inclement weather.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirm the small aircraft went down in an area between Hydro and Hinton, near E. 1080 Road and N. 2535 Road. Troopers were unable to locate the plane until 7 a.m. on Monday. Two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released at this time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the cause of the crash.

  • House To Vote On Deal That Could Avert Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

    House To Vote On Deal That Could Avert Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

    A plan to avert a teacher walkout on April 2 will be introduced to the Oklahoma state House on Monday, and voted on as well, News 9 has learned. The plan is a hybrid of several other plans, including the plan introduced by the Oklahoma Educators Association last week. It would call for a 5 percent GPT, retroactively, on oil production, a tax on gas and diesel and a $1 cigarette tax. In addition, there would be a hotel-motel fee included in the proposal. This plan would fund a $6,000...

  • OU Board Of Regents Appoints James Gallogly As New President

    OU Board Of Regents Appoints James Gallogly As New President

    James Gallogly, former business executive and university donor, has been named as the University of Oklahoma’s 14th president.

