Two Killed In Caddo County Plane Crash

Two people were killed in a plane crash in rural Caddo County, late Sunday night.

Authorities tell News 9 the search began when the plane failed to land at the Clarence E. Page Airport in El Reno around 11:30 p.m. Sunday night. This was not the plane’s scheduled destination, but officials say it requested to land because of inclement weather.

Officials with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP) confirm the small aircraft went down in an area between Hydro and Hinton, near E. 1080 Road and N. 2535 Road. Troopers were unable to locate the plane until 7 a.m. on Monday. Two people were confirmed dead at the scene.

Their identities have not been released at this time. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is investigating the cause of the crash.

