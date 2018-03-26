Crews Douse Fire At Home In Southwest Oklahoma City

A plan to avert a teacher walkout on April 2 will be introduced to the Oklahoma state House on Monday, and voted on as well, News 9 has learned. The plan is a hybrid of several other plans, including the plan introduced by the Oklahoma Educators Association last week. It would call for a 5 percent GPT, retroactively, on oil production, a tax on gas and diesel and a $1 cigarette tax. In addition, there would be a hotel-motel fee included in the proposal. This plan would fund a $6,000...More >>
James Gallogly, former business executive and university donor, has been named as the University of Oklahoma’s 14th president.More >>
