Crews Douse Fire At Home In Southwest Oklahoma City

Crews have extinguished fire at a home in are on the scene of a house fire on the southwest side of the metro, Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene at a home in the 3100 block of SW 24th Street, near SW Grand Boulevard, alongside Interstate 44.

When crews arrived at the home they reported seeing large flames shooting from the roof of the structure. Authorities say the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No injuries have been reported.