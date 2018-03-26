Crews Douse Fire At Home In Southwest Oklahoma City - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Crews Douse Fire At Home In Southwest Oklahoma City

By Matthew Nuttle, News9.com
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Crews have extinguished fire at a home in are on the scene of a house fire on the southwest side of the metro, Monday morning.

Firefighters were called out to the scene at a home in the 3100 block of SW 24th Street, near SW Grand Boulevard, alongside Interstate 44.

When crews arrived at the home they reported seeing large flames shooting from the roof of the structure. Authorities say the home was vacant.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined. No injuries have been reported.

  • House To Vote On Deal That Could Avert Oklahoma Teacher Walkout

    A plan to avert a teacher walkout on April 2 will be introduced to the Oklahoma state House on Monday, and voted on as well, News 9 has learned. The plan is a hybrid of several other plans, including the plan introduced by the Oklahoma Educators Association last week. It would call for a 5 percent GPT, retroactively, on oil production, a tax on gas and diesel and a $1 cigarette tax. In addition, there would be a hotel-motel fee included in the proposal. This plan would fund a $6,000...

  • OU Board Of Regents Appoints James Gallogly As New President

    James Gallogly, former business executive and university donor, has been named as the University of Oklahoma’s 14th president.

