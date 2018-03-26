Crews Battle House Fire In NW OKC

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is responding to reports of a house fire in Northwest Oklahoma City, Monday.

According to report, the fire started just before 8:30 a.m in the 2700 block of Northwest 40th Street.

Firefighters believe the home may be vacant.

TAC 6- House fire 2700 block NW 40th. Possibly an abandoned home. Please use caution in the area. -BF 8:26 am — Oklahoma City Fire (@OKCFD) March 26, 2018

