State 1 Week Away From Possible Teacher Walkout - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

NEWS

State 1 Week Away From Possible Teacher Walkout

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

The state is one week away from a possible teacher walkout. 

The Oklahoma Education Association announced on Friday a plan that they say will fund teacher pay raises and prevent a walkout.

This plan is a collection of old ideas from plans that have failed in the past, pulled together into this one $905 million plan.

It includes an increase in the gasoline and tobacco taxes, an alcohol tax, changes in income tax deductions, and an increase in the tax on oil and natural gas production called gross production tax from 2 percent to 5 percent. 

The OEA says that would pay for $6,000 raises for teachers this year, plus raises for support staff and state workers.

"If we pass this pay package that was presented by OEA, you're going to look at 75 percent of the general revenue going to education so that's going to be a question

Time is definitely ticking for lawmakers. 

They will only be working a three-day workweek this week due to the Easter holiday, so they have from now until Wednesday to come up with an agreement in order to prevent the teacher walkout from happening on April 2.

Special Features

iPhone App

Get breaking news, weather, sports & video directly on your iPhone.

Politics

Breaking political news & the latest headlines from the state capitol & D.C.

Radars

See where weather is happening using our live interactive radars.

Technology

Spend your money wisely with reviews of new tech gadgets & the latest news in technology.

TV Schedule

Need to know what's on TV? Check out our television schedule.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive
Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.