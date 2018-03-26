Police Make Heartbreaking Discovery During SW OKC Drug Raid

A neglected puppy was rescued in a metro drug raid in southwest Oklahoma City and is getting some much needed care.

Police went to a home on a hunch they'd find drugs and criminal activity and ended up making a heartbreaking discovery.

Along with a stash of guns, cash, and several pounds of meth, police found a 6-month-old pit bull mix inside the home's garage and he was unable to stand.

Mutt Misfits Animal Rescue co-founder, Mandy James is fostering him.

"He just crawled right out of the kennel and into my lap. He's obsessed with laps and he just wants to give kisses and lay in laps and cuddle all the time," she said.

Suffering from a non-contagious form of mange, Russ, named after famed NBA star Russell Westbrook, was left practically bald, itchy and covered in scabs.

One of three people arrested at the home, his owner Lorena Martinez-Reyes, is now facing a charge of animal cruelty.

James says Russ is being treated and is recovering quickly. She said in a couple of months, he'll be ready to find his forever home.