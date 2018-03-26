Severe Weather In Monday Afternoon, Evening Forecast

Severe weather is in the forecast for Monday in the state.

Monday's severe weather threat is low in almost the whole state minus the panhandle and parts of western Oklahoma.

As of Monday morning, the severe threat is low but if a tornado does appear, it will most likely happen in the south, central part of the state with the zone reaching south of the metro. Again, the tornado threat is low, but we should all stay weather aware.

Storms should fire up about 3 p.m. in the Oklahoma City metro area as temperatures warm up into the high 70s. We should see scattered, severe storms Monday night with rain and storms overnight and into Tuesday morning.

Those Tuesday morning rain and storms should shift east when we get into the afternoon hours on Tuesday.