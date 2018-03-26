Police Search For Chase Suspects In SW OKC

An overnight chase ended with officers searching for the driver and passenger in southwest Oklahoma City.

The chase started in Newcastle on Highway 76. The suspect vehicle managed to drive north into southwest Oklahoma City.

Tuttle, Chickasaw Lighthouse Tribal and Newcastle police departments chased the vehicle as it managed to get to south of Interstate 240 near Pennsylvania Avenue.

Both the driver and the passenger ran away from officers when the vehicle stopped in the 7600 block of S Pennsylvania Avenue.

It is unclear why the pursuit started.

Stay with News 9 and News9.com for more information as it becomes available.