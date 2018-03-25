Oklahomans Join National Movement For Gun Control - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Oklahomans Join National Movement For Gun Control

By Caleigh Bourgeois, News 9
OKLAHOMA CITY -

Oklahoman’s demonstrated at the Capitol Saturday as part of the national March for Our Lives movement.

Signs and speeches covered the steps of the capitol as hundreds asked for common sense gun legislation.

The movement was started by students from Parkland, Florida after 17 of their classmates were killed in a school shooting.

High school students from all over Oklahoma organized the local march, to ask lawmakers to put students lives’ first.

Those organizers spoke to cheering crowds.

“The NRA is afraid of us. Older generations are afraid of us. Afraid of us the same way they were afraid of all the activists before us. Afraid not because they think we’ll end the world, but because they know we’ll change it,” said one of the speakers.

