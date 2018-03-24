Police Pursuit Leads To Arrest Of Mangum Inmate Escapee

A police pursuit took place Saturday evening in Southwest Oklahoma city that led to the arrest of the Mangum inmate that escaped earlier this week.

Officials told News 9 the pursuit involved a stolen vehicle, occupied by inmate Teddy Ely and began near Southwest 89th street and May Avenue.

During the pursuit, Ely suffered an injury that police said they believe may be intentional.

Ely was transported to the hospital in police custody, but is expected to survive, officials said.

