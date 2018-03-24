Firefighters Battle Multiple House Fires In NW OKC

Firefighters responded to two house fires Saturday evening in Northwest Oklahoma City.

Officials told News 9 they responded to a fully involved house fire around 7:40 p.m. near Northwest 2nd Street and Villa Avenue that spread to another near by home.

Both of the homes were vacant, officials said.

The cause of the fire is currently unknown.

This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 and News9.com for updates as information becomes available.