Small Counter-Demonstrations Take Place Amid 'March For Our Lives' Rallies

Small counter-demonstrations were taking place Saturday in cities across the country as hundreds of thousands of teenagers and their supporters rallied under the banner "March for Our Lives" in the nation's capital -- and nationwide -- in support of gun control.

About 30 gun-rights supporters staged a counter-demonstration in front of the FBI headquarters in Washington, D.C., standing quietly with signs such as "Armed Victims Live Longer" and "Stop Violating Civil Rights."

In Boston, a group of about 100 counter-protesters began Saturday morning on the steps of the State House and moved onto Boston Common, CBS Boston reports. Counter-protesters and opposing activists shouted at one another. Police stepped in between the groups to keep the peace.

When the counter-protesters moved to Boston Common, police officers on bicycles formed a perimeter around them to prevent any potential clashes.

In Salt Lake City, a pro-gun rally was taking place Saturday. CBS affiliate KUTV reports gun rights advocates arrived at the Utah State Capitol. They chanted "freedom!" as they marched.

Gun rights advocates who feel guns can make schools safer chant “freedom! Freedom” as the march to Utah Capitol. pic.twitter.com/Gkvlk5aIeF — cristina flores (@Cristina2News) March 24, 2018

The rally is called "March Before Our Lives" -- a counter-protest to the rally pressing for gun legislation. KUTV reports Utah Gun Exchange was holding the counter-demonstration.

In Texas, Fort Worth police formed a protective circle Saturday morning around two counter-protesters using a microphone to disrupt the city's "March for Our Lives" event as it was about to get underway, J.D. Miles with CBS DFW reported.

Fort Worth Police have formed a protective circle around 2 counter protesters using a microphone to disrupt the city’s #MarchForOurLives event which is about to get underway pic.twitter.com/hlRDEBp0jZ — J.D. Miles (@jdmiles11) March 24, 2018

