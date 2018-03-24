Small Temblors Rattle Northern Oklahoma

Two small earthquakes were recorded in northern Oklahoma, early Saturday morning.

The first quake, a 2.8, magnitude, was recorded just after 2 a.m. near the town of Breckenridge, Oklahoma in Garfield County.

The second quake, 3.0 magnitude, was recorded at about 3:20 a.m. near Jefferson, Oklahoma in Grant County.

Both earthquakes rumbled at a depth of just more than half a mile. No damage or injuries were reported with either one.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), earthquakes with magnitudes ranging from 2.5 to 3.0 are generally the smallest ones felt by humans. Damage is more likely with quakes at magnitudes of 4.0 and greater.