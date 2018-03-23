Pregnant OKC Woman Hit By Her Own Stolen Car - News9.com - Oklahoma City, OK - News, Weather, Video and Sports |

Pregnant OKC Woman Hit By Her Own Stolen Car

Posted: Updated:
OKLAHOMA CITY -

A brazen carjacking Friday afternoon resulted in the victim also being run over with her own car. 

It happened outside the Midwest Party Kwik Shop near Will Rogers Parkway and Meridian. 

Read Related Story: Pregnant Woman Carjacked, Struck By Vehicle In SW OKC 

Surveillance video shows the victim walked into the store without turning her car off, or locking her car doors.  Another woman quickly got into the car, and attempted to drive away. 

When the victim—who police say is 8 months pregnant—tried to prevent the car theft, she was dragged and run over with her own vehicle.

“Right now there is not a definite suspect description,” Police Spokesman Gary Knight said. 

Police said the victim suffered a broken leg, and was transported to Integris Baptist Hospital.

Corey Shaw was shopping nearby with his wife Karen and his son Jesse when he heard the news.

“Whoever did this is a scum and I hope the lady is alright and that God stays with her,” Shaw said.

Live Radar

WARN Interactive

Featured On News9.com

  • Consumer Watch

    Been a victim of a scam? The Consumer Watch team investigates and gives helpful advice.

  • Local News

    Get the latest breaking news, current events and headlines affecting Oklahomans.

  • My 2 Cents

    Join Kelly Ogle in a community conversation about important Oklahoma issues.

  • 9 Investigates

    Are you aware of incidents of fraud, corruption, government waste? We investigate.

Powered by Frankly
News 9
7401 N. Kelley Ave.
Oklahoma City, OK 73111
News9.com is proud to provide Oklahomans with timely and relevant news and information, sharing the stories, pictures and loves of Oklahomans across our great state.
Station Profile & Public Inspection Files
NEWS
WEATHER
FEATURED
DIGITAL NETWORK
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 KWTV. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.